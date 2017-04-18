Kristaps Porzingis hopes to play for Latvia in this summer's Eurobasket tournament
Last summer, Kristaps Porzingis decided to stay away from the Latvian national team in the Olympic qualifying tournament. Things could very well be different this time around, as the Knicks' young Latvian stud told FIBA.com that he "absolutely" hopes to play for Latvia in the 2017 Eurobasket tournament, which takes place from August 31 to September 17 in Istanbul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Posting and Toasting.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan '17
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC