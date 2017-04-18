Kristaps Porzingis hopes to play for Latvia in this summer's Eurobasket tournament

Last summer, Kristaps Porzingis decided to stay away from the Latvian national team in the Olympic qualifying tournament. Things could very well be different this time around, as the Knicks' young Latvian stud told FIBA.com that he "absolutely" hopes to play for Latvia in the 2017 Eurobasket tournament, which takes place from August 31 to September 17 in Istanbul.

