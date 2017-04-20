Kevin McHale among Orlando Magic fron...

Kevin McHale among Orlando Magic front-office candidates

Kevin McHale is best known as a key player in the Boston Celtics' success during the 1980s, but he also has front-office experience. McHale is among the people the Magic are considering for the job, USA Today Sports reported and the Orlando Sentinel confirmed. McHale, a color commentator for Turner Sports, most recently was the Houston Rockets' head coach, but he also would bring front-office experience.

