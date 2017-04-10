Harden's Triple-Double Powers Rockets Past Timberwolves

James Harden had his 22nd triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Houston Rockets wrap up the regular season with a 123-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. The MVP contender became the first player in NBA history to finish the regular season with at least 2,000 points , 900 assists and 600 rebounds .

