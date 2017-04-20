Gorgui Dieng Is The Sixth Man The Timberwolves Crave
Gorgui Dieng has the potential to be an impressive sixth man for the Timberwolves, but does he want to go back to the bench that took him three years to break out of? Back in 2013, 6 foot 11 Louisville center Gorgui Dieng was selected by the Utah Jazz as the 21st overall pick. That same night he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with Shabazz Muhammad , and the Senegalese center-turned-power forward has not looked back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dunking with Wolves.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan '17
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC