Gorgui Dieng Is The Sixth Man The Timberwolves Crave

Gorgui Dieng has the potential to be an impressive sixth man for the Timberwolves, but does he want to go back to the bench that took him three years to break out of? Back in 2013, 6 foot 11 Louisville center Gorgui Dieng was selected by the Utah Jazz as the 21st overall pick. That same night he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with Shabazz Muhammad , and the Senegalese center-turned-power forward has not looked back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dunking with Wolves.