Gameday preview: Wolves at Golden State

17 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Preview: No problem, right?The Timberwolves had their makeup game with Portland at Target Center on Monday, then got on a charter for an hours-long flight to California to take on a Warriors team that has won 11 in a row, has had a day of rest and is a game clear of San Antonio in first place in the Western Conference. The Wolves shocked the Warriors in Oracle Arena in overtime last April 5. It will be tougher this time.

