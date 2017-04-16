Future Mavericks? The 20 top free age...

Future Mavericks? The 20 top free agents in the NBA in 2017

16 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The Dallas Mavericks have aggressively attacked the free agent market the past few offseasons with mixed results, to put it generously. Hassan Whiteside, Mike Conley, Dwight Howard and most infamously DeAndre Jordan have all heard Dallas' pitches only to sign elsewhere while Harrison Barnes and Wes Matthews have opted to become Mavericks.

