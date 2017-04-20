First Team All Nonsense Friends and Family Guide to the Playoffs

The past couple of years, under his CanisHoopus.com contributor name of dontbesomean youngfella , Dan has published a pre-season "Family Guide to the MN Timberwolves ," with the idea that so much of basketball journalism is "insider baseball" in that it presumes a knowledge of teams, storylines, individual players, etc. Given that the vast majority of sports fans have at least one housemate for whom they'd give anything to be able to share their passion for their sport of choice, it seems like folly that there aren't resources out there to ease a transition into fandom.

