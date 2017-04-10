Crabbe poses threat off bench for Blazers

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio reaches in to try and steal the ball from Portland Trail Blazers guard Allen Crabbe during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, April 6, 2017. less Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio reaches in to try and steal the ball from Portland Trail Blazers guard Allen Crabbe during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, April 6, ... more Portland Trail Blazers guard Allen Crabbe hits a shot over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Brandon Rush during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, April 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.