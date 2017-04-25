Cavs Prove They're Still The Team To Beat
Despite a rocky finish to the regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers, after sweeping the Indiana Pacers, are proving that they're still the team to beat in the East After Game 1 of the first round series between the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers, in which the Paul George led 7th-seed only lost 98-97, there was belief that perhaps the Pacers could challenge Cleveland. However, whatever hope that the Pacers - and the rest of the East - carried quickly subsided with LeBron and the Cavs winning the next three games to compete the sweep of Indiana.
