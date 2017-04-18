Cavaliers vs Pacers Game 3: Game preview, start time, and TV info
The Cavaliers have snagged a 2-0 series lead and head to Indianapolis to try to remove any doubt that they'll be advancing to the second round. This series has been closer than most imagined, with the Cavaliers struggling to maintain leads in the 4th quarter.
