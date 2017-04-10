Cavaliers, Pacers go at it again

Tribune-Chronicle

LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard will take center stage in the NBA playoffs today after all the series openers are in the books. The best two-way players in the league are looking to give their respective teams 2-0 series leads, though each took different routes to get their first postseason wins this year.

Chicago, IL

