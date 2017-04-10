Cavaliers favor rest over position, lose last game
Jonas Valanciunas made his first career 3-pointer and the Toronto Raptors closed the regular season with a 98-83 win on Wednesday night over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who didn't play their Norman Powell scored 25 points as the Raptors beat the Cavs for the first time in four tries this season. Cleveland took Toronto down in six games in last year's Eastern Conference finals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan '17
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC