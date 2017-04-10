Cavaliers favor rest over position, lose last game

Jonas Valanciunas made his first career 3-pointer and the Toronto Raptors closed the regular season with a 98-83 win on Wednesday night over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who didn't play their Norman Powell scored 25 points as the Raptors beat the Cavs for the first time in four tries this season. Cleveland took Toronto down in six games in last year's Eastern Conference finals.

