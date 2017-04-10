Cavaliers favor rest over position, l...

Cavaliers favor rest over position, lose last game

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

Jonas Valanciunas made his first career 3-pointer and the Toronto Raptors closed the regular season with a 98-83 win on Wednesday night over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who didn't play their Norman Powell scored 25 points as the Raptors beat the Cavs for the first time in four tries this season. Cleveland took Toronto down in six games in last year's Eastern Conference finals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Jan '17 Cold Phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC