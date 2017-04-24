Canales Feels at Home with Mavericks
Earlier this month we had the chance to sit down with Laredo's own Kaleb Canales to talk about a variety of topics including coaching the Mavericks, working for Mark Cuban and of course Dirk Nowitzki as he works towards his ultimate goal of becoming an NBA head coach. After almost a decade spent in Portland, the spot where Laredo's own Kaleb Canales was able to break through in NBA circles, he's now settled in as an assistant with the Mavericks.
