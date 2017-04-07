Blazers Recap: We Aren't Scared of Wolves
These final games of the season have become huge and meaningful for the Trailblazers as they seek to beat out division rivals the Denver Nuggets for the 8th and final playoff spot. Fortunately the Blazers pulled this one out against the up and coming Timberwolves, coming from behind while riding a crazy hot streak by Allen Crabbe, who came off the bench to score 10 points in 48 seconds in the crucial fourth quarter.
