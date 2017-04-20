2017 NBA Awards Show to Include 6 Fan...

2017 NBA Awards Show to Include 6 Fan-Voted Awards Including Dunk of the Year

Read more: BleacherReport

The inaugural NBA Awards show, which is set to air June 26 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT, will feature six new honors that will get decided by fan vote in addition to the league's standard awards, led by Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. NBA fans will be able to vote for the new awards via NBA.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram leading up to the offseason showcase.

