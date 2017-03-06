Wolves vs. Blazers Postponed
The Wolves and Blazers game at Target Center last night had to be postponed due to a slippery floor caused by condensation from the ice temporarily installed below the court for both hockey and Disney on Ice. Although disappointing, especially for fans in attendance, many of whom paid for transportation and/or parking to see the game, it was obviously the right decision.
