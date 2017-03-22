Wolves 93 Spurs 100: Happy Hunger Games
Have we ever explored the idea of the Spurs actually being evil? Maybe the Popovich-led army is not a basketball dynasty and instead an evil empire created to silently torment unprepared victims. I have a theory, San Antonio is The Capitol from The Hunger Games and Gregg Popovich is the Spurs version of the evil President Snow.
