With Ryan Anderson ailing, Eric Gordon to get a start
With Rockets forward Ryan Anderson doubtful to play against the Jazz on Wednesday, the Rockets will likely move guard Eric Gordon into the starting lineup, using guard James Harden to match up with Utah's starting power forward. It is unclear who Harden will defend.
