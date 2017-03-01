With loss of Zach LaVine, Big Three has become the Big Two for the Timberwolves

When Zach LaVine's season ended nearly a month ago, Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said his team could only overcome LaVine's absence collectively rather than individually. In those 10 games since the Wolves' three young stars became two, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns together have averaged nearly 60 points a game while shooting better than 56 percent from the field.

