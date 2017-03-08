Wiggins returns to small forward, Wol...

Wiggins returns to small forward, Wolves return to losing

13 hrs ago

You could tell the problem by the box score. Brandon Rush played 30 minutes. Add to that the minutes played by Dunn at shooting guard and head coach Tom Thibodeau had again failed to put his long, winning backcourt of Rubio and Wiggins together and again the Wolves payed for it with a loss.

