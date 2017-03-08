Wiggins lifts Timberwolves to upset w...

Wiggins lifts Timberwolves to upset win over Warriors

14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Andrew Wiggins scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and hit the go-ahead free throws with 12.8 seconds left to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 103-102 NBA victory over the scuffling Golden State Warriors on Friday night. Ricky Rubio had 17 points and 13 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points to give the Timberwolves their sixth win in eight games as they try to chase down the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoff race.

