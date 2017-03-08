Which Games/Which Days Matter? Playof...

Which Games/Which Days Matter? Playoff Leverage Edition

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Canis Hoopus

Practicing somewhat rusty Excel skills -- this was a very simple graph to try to answer the question: what days are the most important for knowing whether these suddenly beasting Timberwolves might really pull through in the chase for the eighth seed? It's just a four-team calendar with expected win percentages for the team of interest in each game. It also counts how many B2Bs each team has, how many wins they already have, and how many games left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canis Hoopus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Jan '17 Cold Phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,863 • Total comments across all topics: 279,504,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC