Which Games/Which Days Matter? Playoff Leverage Edition
Practicing somewhat rusty Excel skills -- this was a very simple graph to try to answer the question: what days are the most important for knowing whether these suddenly beasting Timberwolves might really pull through in the chase for the eighth seed? It's just a four-team calendar with expected win percentages for the team of interest in each game. It also counts how many B2Bs each team has, how many wins they already have, and how many games left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canis Hoopus.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan '17
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC