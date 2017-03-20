What bothers you most about the Cleveland Cavaliers resting their star players?

The Cleveland Cavaliers' Big Three of LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving make nearly as many headlines when they sit as they do when they play. But how do Cavs fans feel about their All-Stars missing games in order to rest? When James, Love and Irving sat out Saturday's nationally-televised primetime game against the Los Angeles Clippers, reaction from national media and ABC analysts covering the game was overwhelmingly negative .

