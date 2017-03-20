Warriors, Timberwolves will play 2 preseason games in China
The league said Monday the games will be in Shenzhen on Oct. 5 and Shanghai on Oct. 8 as part of the NBA's Global Games China series. The Warriors are an excellent draw and should help the league in its effort to further grow the game in China, where basketball already enjoys great popularity.
