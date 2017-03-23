Vegas Play of the Day: Cleveland at Denver

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James celebrates the team's 120-90 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 8, 2016, in Cleveland. We're entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1. Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.