The Boston Celtics continued their mastery of the Timberwolves, overcoming a 10-point first-half deficit and cruising to a 117-104 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night. Boston, which defeated Minnesota at TD Garden for the 11th straight time, used a 21-6 run bridging the halves and rode a great all-around game by Al Horford and a typical Isaiah Thomas performance to its 10th win in 11 games.

