Towns, Rubio left Timberwolves to 107-91 win over Clippers
Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 107-91 on Wednesday night. Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points, and Ricky Rubio had 15 points, 12 assists and six rebounds for the Timberwolves, who were well-rested after having their game against Portland on Monday postponed because of condensation on the court.
