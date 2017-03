Sprinter Nadia Nazeer, son die in road crash

Sprinter Nadia Nazeer and her five-year-old son were killed in a road accident in Punjab's Bahawalnagar district on Saturday, DawnNews reported. Wapda athlete Nadia, who has bagged several medals for Pakistan at worldwide level and holds several national records, was on her way to Sahiwal with her family when her vehicle collided with a trailer near Bahawalnagar.

