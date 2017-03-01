Saturday Cup: Notes on Tyus Jones, Andrew Wiggins, and Karl-Anthony Towns
The Wolves finish up their road trip tonight in San Antonio against the Spurs having won two in a row on the road. The Spurs will, of course, be tough, but had to go to overtime last night to beat the Pelicans in New Orleans, so the Wolves once again catch a bit of a schedule break.
