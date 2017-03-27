Russell Westbrook inches ever closer ...

Russell Westbrook inches ever closer to Oscar Robertson with 37th triple-double

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

Having already secured his 37 triple-double of the season, four shy of Oscar Robertson's single-season record, Westbrook helped Oklahoma City win by scoring 16 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, including a dramatic game-winner. FOR THE WIN! @russwest44 sinks the game-winner as the @okcthunder come back to defeat Dallas, 92-91! pic.twitter.com/EnatckUAWx Despite putting up MVP-like numbers, many have still criticized Westbrook for poor shooting performances and high turnover numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Jan '17 Cold Phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,886,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC