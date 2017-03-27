Russell Westbrook inches ever closer to Oscar Robertson with 37th triple-double
Having already secured his 37 triple-double of the season, four shy of Oscar Robertson's single-season record, Westbrook helped Oklahoma City win by scoring 16 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, including a dramatic game-winner. FOR THE WIN! @russwest44 sinks the game-winner as the @okcthunder come back to defeat Dallas, 92-91! pic.twitter.com/EnatckUAWx Despite putting up MVP-like numbers, many have still criticized Westbrook for poor shooting performances and high turnover numbers.
