Pacers hit all right notes in victory over road-weary Jazz

11 hrs ago

Jeff Teague scored 21 points, Paul George added 19 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 107-100 on Monday night. Indiana continued its trend of following a loss with a win - failing to do either in consecutive games since Feb. 16. The win helped the Pacers maintain the No.

