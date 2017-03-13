Nowitzki scores 23, leads Mavericks over Nets 111-104
Dirk Nowitzki had 23 points and nine rebounds, J.J. Barea scored 20 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 111-104 Sunday. Brook Lopez scored 27 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 18 for the Nets.
