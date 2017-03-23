Nikola Jokic on going at LeBron James in the post: 'That's a mismatch for us'

Wednesday night in Denver, the Nuggets shocked the Cavaliers , as they used a well-rounded effort, with seven different players finishing in double figures, to cruise to a 126-113 victory. Nikola Jokic was tremendous once again, nearly securing yet another triple-double, as he scored 16 points on 8 of 10 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 7 assists.

