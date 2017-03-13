NBA Rumors: Larry Sanders Completes Comeback, Signs With Cavs

NBA Rumors: After a nearly two-year hiatus from the NBA, Larry Sanders has officially completed his comeback and has signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers After roughly two years away from the game, Larry Sanders has completed a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers to complete his comeback. According to The Vertical, Sanders is set to take a physical exam with Cleveland today and will likely sign a contract for the remainder of this season, and some sort of guarantee into next season.

