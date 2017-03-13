NBA Rumors: Larry Sanders Completes C...

NBA Rumors: Larry Sanders Completes Comeback, Signs With Cavs

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sir Charles in Charge

NBA Rumors: After a nearly two-year hiatus from the NBA, Larry Sanders has officially completed his comeback and has signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers After roughly two years away from the game, Larry Sanders has completed a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers to complete his comeback. According to The Vertical, Sanders is set to take a physical exam with Cleveland today and will likely sign a contract for the remainder of this season, and some sort of guarantee into next season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Jan '17 Cold Phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,258 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC