NBA Rumors: Larry Sanders Completes Comeback, Signs With Cavs
NBA Rumors: After a nearly two-year hiatus from the NBA, Larry Sanders has officially completed his comeback and has signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers After roughly two years away from the game, Larry Sanders has completed a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers to complete his comeback. According to The Vertical, Sanders is set to take a physical exam with Cleveland today and will likely sign a contract for the remainder of this season, and some sort of guarantee into next season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan '17
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC