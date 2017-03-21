NBA: Omri Casspi joins Timberwolves

Fighting to rise into an NBA playoff sport, the Minnesota Timberwolves signed Israeli free agent forward Omri Casspi as a replacement for an injured Nemanja Bjelica. It's the third NBA team in a month and the fifth overall in the eight-year career of the 28-year-old former Maccabi Tel Aviv playmaker who was taken in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

