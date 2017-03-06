NBA: Heat rip undermanned Cavs
Goran Dragic scored 23 points and Hassan Whiteside had 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Miami Heat beat the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers, 120-92, on Saturday night. Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks against Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka during their NBA game on Saturday.
