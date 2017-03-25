NBA: Devin Booker throws down 70 points in Phoenix's loss to Boston Celtics
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Charlotte: Devin Booker scored 70 points, becoming the sixth player in NBA history to reach that total, but it wasn't enough to give his side a victory as the Phoenix Suns fell 130-120 to the Boston Celtics.
