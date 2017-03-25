NBA: Devin Booker throws down 70 poin...

NBA: Devin Booker throws down 70 points in Phoenix's loss to Boston Celtics

Charlotte: Devin Booker scored 70 points, becoming the sixth player in NBA history to reach that total, but it wasn't enough to give his side a victory as the Phoenix Suns fell 130-120 to the Boston Celtics.

