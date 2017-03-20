Mavs-Warriors preview: Steph Curry and gang are just the start of daunting stretch for Dallas
Here's what's on the radar for the Mavericks' opener to a four-game home stand as the Golden State Warriors make their only visit to American Airlines Center this season: Steph on the prowl? While there are never any guarantees late in the season when a team that has the best record in the league is playing the second night of back-to-back games, it is expected to be a game featuring two-time MVP Steph Curry against his brother, Seth, who has been the Mavericks' starter at shooting guard since mid-January. The Warriors play Monday at Oklahoma City.
