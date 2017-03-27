Mavericks show fight in New Orleans but are floored in the end
Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris was ejected from Wednesday's game for the first time in his 13-year NBA career. Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry, left, loses the ball as he drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Tim Frazier in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan '17
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC