Los Angeles Clippers reserve center Marreese Speights is adept at taking charges
Clippers forward Marreese Speights eyes the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica and Gorgui Dieng defend during the second half on Mar. 8. Clippers forward Marreese Speights eyes the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica and Gorgui Dieng defend during the second half on Mar. 8. He has become a master at taking charges, using his 6-foot-10, 255-pound body as a defensive deterrence, an art form that Clippers reserve center Marreese Speights has nearly perfected. Before the Clippers played the Utah Jazz on Monday night, Speights had drawn 26 charging fouls, tied for second in the NBA .
