Lakers' D'Angelo Russell, Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns plan to train together this summer

15 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Playing on different teams in different time zones, Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell and Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns often rely on phone conversations and text messages to maintain their strong friendship. During those exchanges, Towns said he can tell Russell has the right perspective of a second NBA season that has featured lots of losing and inconsistent performances.

