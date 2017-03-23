Lakers beat Wolves 130-119 in OT to snap 6-game skid

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, passes the ball as Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.