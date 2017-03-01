Karl-Anthony Towns' dad is thinking about suing the Timberwolves
The 54-year-old father of Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is thinking about suing the team after a stunt involving Minny's mascot ended with Karl Towns Sr. suffering a serious knee injury. According to Sports Illustrated, the elder Towns is exploring his options, which could include a suit for negligence against the team.
