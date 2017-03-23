Jones scores 24 as Apple Valley beats Champlin Park 60-54

Tre Jones had 24 points, 18 rebounds and made nearly every crucial play in the final minute as Apple Valley beat previously undefeated Champlin Park 60-54 in Saturday night's Class 4A state title game. Jones, the brother of Minnesota Timberwolves guard and former Apple Valley star Tyus Jones, broke a 54-all tie with less than a minute to play to put the Eagles ahead.

