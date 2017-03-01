Jones-Dunn backcourt provides heightened impact off Wolves bench
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones dribbles down court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. ORG XMIT: OTK110 Relegated to the bench or specific situational matchups until very recently, Timberwolves second-year guard Tyus Jones has found a steady place in coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation, much to the approval of a faithful hometown audience.
