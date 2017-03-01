James, Irving out for Cleveland's game in Miami
James and Kyrie Irving were held out of Cleveland's game in Miami on Saturday night, getting the matchup off for rest. James played 39 minutes in Cleveland's victory at Atlanta on Friday night, Irving played 35 and Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said the decision to sit the two All-Stars was made after that game.
