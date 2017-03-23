James Harden helped recruit Lou Williams to the Rockets two weeks before trade
Then a member of the Los Angeles Lakers , guard Lou Williams received a phone call from Houston Rockets guard James Harden two weeks before the Feb. 23 trade deadline. Williams was on the block because the Lakers were building for the future, and the Rockets were looking to add one more playmaker to their rotation.
