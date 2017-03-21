Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves

Losers of their last three and sitting five games behind eighth-seeded Denver, it appears like the Minnesota Timberwolves ' coming-out party has been put on hold for at least a season. That's OK, because their three best players were all born after Pulp Fiction came out, which means there's plenty of time for them to go Ezekiel 25:17 on the league in the years to come.

