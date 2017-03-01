Embiid: Teammate Saric is Rookie of the Year2017-03-13T18:44:43
Philadelphia's Dario Saric was giving an on-court interview after the best scoring game of his young NBA career, only to be interrupted by a teammate. "He's the rookie of the year," Embiid emphatically said on CSN Philly after the 76ers beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.
