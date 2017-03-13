Embiid says Saric is rookie of the ye...

Embiid says Saric is rookie of the year, but debate rages on

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Joel Embiid had the best numbers of any NBA rookie this season, yet was limited to 31 games _ opening debate on who should be rookie of the year Embiid says Saric is rookie of the year, but debate rages on Joel Embiid had the best numbers of any NBA rookie this season, yet was limited to 31 games _ opening debate on who should be rookie of the year Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ngh0pJ FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, Miami Heat's Rodney McGruder watches during a break in the action against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. McGruber is averaging over 6 points a game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Jan '17 Cold Phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC